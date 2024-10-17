NBC Securities Inc. Sells 2,470 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

NBC Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,470 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $74,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,035,032.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $74,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,035,032.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $557,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 567,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,134,851.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,856 shares of company stock worth $6,398,604. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCHW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.59.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SCHW

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

SCHW opened at $72.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.51. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $48.66 and a 1 year high of $79.49. The stock has a market cap of $128.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.84%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.