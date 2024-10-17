NBC Securities Inc. Sells 251 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

NBC Securities Inc. reduced its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Foster Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 14.5% during the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.6% during the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 2,850 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.0% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 28,337 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,816,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.7% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 18,251 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.8 %

HON stock opened at $218.96 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.88 and a 1-year high of $220.79. The stock has a market cap of $142.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on HON. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $214.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.56.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Further Reading

