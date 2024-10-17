Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.99 and traded as high as $8.10. Neonode shares last traded at $8.03, with a volume of 127,634 shares trading hands.

Neonode Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.17 and its 200 day moving average is $3.99. The firm has a market cap of $123.33 million, a P/E ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 1.89.

Get Neonode alerts:

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Neonode had a negative return on equity of 64.05% and a negative net margin of 247.41%. The business had revenue of $1.42 million during the quarter.

About Neonode

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, Germany, Switzerland, France, Sweden, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for machine perception to detect and track persons and objects in video streams from cameras and other types of imagers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Neonode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neonode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.