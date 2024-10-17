Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.99 and traded as high as $8.10. Neonode shares last traded at $8.03, with a volume of 127,634 shares trading hands.
Neonode Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.17 and its 200 day moving average is $3.99. The firm has a market cap of $123.33 million, a P/E ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 1.89.
Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Neonode had a negative return on equity of 64.05% and a negative net margin of 247.41%. The business had revenue of $1.42 million during the quarter.
About Neonode
Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, Germany, Switzerland, France, Sweden, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for machine perception to detect and track persons and objects in video streams from cameras and other types of imagers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Neonode
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Taiwan Semiconductor Stock: Buy Now or Wait for Earnings?
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Abbott’s Growth and Dividends Make It a Smart Portfolio Pick
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Citigroup Faces Growing Troubles: Could the Industry Be at Risk?
Receive News & Ratings for Neonode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neonode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.