Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Holdings Boosted by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Nordson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nordson in the second quarter worth $46,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 2,387.5% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson during the third quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Stock Down 0.2 %

NDSN stock opened at $256.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.90. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $208.91 and a 1 year high of $279.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.61.

Nordson Increases Dividend

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.08. Nordson had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 17.75%. The company had revenue of $661.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a $0.78 dividend. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.19%.

Insider Transactions at Nordson

In related news, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total value of $749,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,164,576.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Nordson from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $299.00.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

