NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE) Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning increased its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in NorthWestern Energy Group in the first quarter valued at $28,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NorthWestern Energy Group in the first quarter valued at $33,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 140.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of NWE stock opened at $56.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.15 and a 12 month high of $57.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.46.

NorthWestern Energy Group Dividend Announcement

NorthWestern Energy Group ( NYSE:NWE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. NorthWestern Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $319.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. NorthWestern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut NorthWestern Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on NorthWestern Energy Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NorthWestern Energy Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on NorthWestern Energy Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on NorthWestern Energy Group in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total transaction of $35,720.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,593.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NorthWestern Energy Group

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

