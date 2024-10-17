NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of NTN opened at $1.11 on Tuesday. NTN Buzztime has a twelve month low of $0.94 and a twelve month high of $7.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The company has a market cap of $3.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.72.
