Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 2,910.0% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $206,000.

Shares of BATS NULV opened at $42.27 on Thursday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $25.49 and a 52 week high of $30.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.93.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

