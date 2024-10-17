NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stake Boosted by LWM Advisory Services LLC

LWM Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 643.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,012 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,724 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 1.8% of LWM Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. LWM Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 231.3% in the first quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 53 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total transaction of $119,270,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,852,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,025,289.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total transaction of $524,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 492,409 shares in the company, valued at $57,370,572.59. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total value of $119,270,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,852,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,025,289.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,116,270 shares of company stock worth $362,016,327. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $135.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 79.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.67. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $39.23 and a 1-year high of $140.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 113.50% and a net margin of 55.04%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on NVIDIA from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. TD Cowen upgraded NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.46.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

