ORG Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 9,511 BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP)

ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BRSP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,353,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,353,000 after purchasing an additional 873,407 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in BrightSpire Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $316,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 16,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 2,407.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

Get BrightSpire Capital alerts:

BrightSpire Capital Price Performance

Shares of BRSP opened at $5.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.96. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.07 and a 52-week high of $8.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $714.58 million, a PE ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 1.89.

BrightSpire Capital Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -116.36%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a report on Friday, July 19th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BRSP

About BrightSpire Capital

(Free Report)

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States and Europe. The company operates through Senior and Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity; Net Leased and Other Real Estate; and Corporate and Other segments. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a diversified portfolio of CRE debt investments consisting of first mortgage loans, senior loans, debt securities, mezzanine loans, and preferred equity investments, as well as net leased properties.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpire Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpire Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.