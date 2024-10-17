ORG Partners LLC Boosts Stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 418.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 81.1% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 102,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period.

Shares of CIBR opened at $62.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.35. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.51 and a fifty-two week high of $62.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.0108 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

