ORG Partners LLC Buys 300 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 2,000.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

ITA opened at $154.69 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $146.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $145.00 and a 52 week high of $206.56.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

