ORG Partners LLC Buys 530 Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 2,650.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 31.6% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 385.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PPA stock opened at $118.79 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.57 and its 200 day moving average is $106.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 0.73. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $79.33 and a 52-week high of $118.83.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

