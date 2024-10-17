ORG Partners LLC Buys Shares of 200 Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in ARM by 551.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 579,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,790,000 after acquiring an additional 490,415 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in shares of ARM in the first quarter worth about $28,523,000. Marsico Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARM during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,207,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in ARM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,704,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in ARM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,611,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARM opened at $152.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.74. Arm Holdings plc has a one year low of $46.50 and a one year high of $188.75. The company has a market capitalization of $159.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 391.04.

ARM ( NASDAQ:ARM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. ARM had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $939.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $905.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARM shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of ARM from $145.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Benchmark began coverage on shares of ARM in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised ARM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. TD Cowen raised ARM to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of ARM in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.91.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

