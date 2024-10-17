ORG Partners LLC Cuts Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

ORG Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSCI. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MSCI in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in MSCI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in MSCI during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MSCI during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSCI. Argus lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI began coverage on MSCI in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $690.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on MSCI from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $638.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on MSCI from $526.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $614.14.

MSCI Price Performance

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $607.51 on Thursday. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $439.95 and a one year high of $617.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $571.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $525.64. The company has a market capitalization of $48.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.47, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $707.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.41 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 143.09% and a net margin of 43.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.69%.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

