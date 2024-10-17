ORG Partners LLC Decreases Position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

ORG Partners LLC decreased its stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 84.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,997 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the second quarter worth $26,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GBTC opened at $53.89 on Thursday. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a fifty-two week low of $21.72 and a fifty-two week high of $65.61. The company has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.96.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

