ORG Partners LLC Grows Position in Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA)

ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA – Free Report) by 1,252.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Sila Realty Trust were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SILA. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in Sila Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $191,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sila Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sila Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $923,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Sila Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $406,000. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new position in Sila Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $249,000.

Get Sila Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SILA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Sila Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Sila Realty Trust in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Sila Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Sila Realty Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:SILA opened at $25.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.41. Sila Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $26.50.

Sila Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.1333 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th.

Sila Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Sila Realty Trust, Inc, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a net lease real estate investment trust with a strategic focus on investing in the large, growing, and resilient healthcare sector. The Company invests in high quality healthcare facilities along the continuum of care, which, we believe, generate predictable, durable, and growing income streams.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sila Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sila Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.