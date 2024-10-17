ORG Partners LLC Has $37,000 Stake in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

ORG Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Free Report) by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,535 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Vector Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Vector Group by 112.6% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 9,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 5,110 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vector Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. SpiderRock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vector Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Vector Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on VGR shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Vector Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Vector Group in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Vector Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VGR opened at $14.99 on Thursday. Vector Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $15.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.29.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $371.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.90 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vector Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.97%.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes under the Montego, EAGLE 20’s, Pyramid, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

Further Reading

