ORG Partners LLC Has $45,000 Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

ORG Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 79.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 711 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NSC. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $294.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $285.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $251.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.17.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NYSE NSC opened at $255.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $57.75 billion, a PE ratio of 41.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.31. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $183.09 and a 52-week high of $263.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.78.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 14.85%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.79 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

Insider Activity at Norfolk Southern

In other news, EVP Nabanita C. Nag sold 355 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.38, for a total value of $88,529.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,077.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Nabanita C. Nag sold 355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.38, for a total value of $88,529.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,488 shares in the company, valued at $371,077.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sameh Fahmy acquired 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $245.15 per share, for a total transaction of $171,605.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,655. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

