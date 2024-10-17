ORG Partners LLC Has $57,000 Position in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 112.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STLA. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Stellantis in the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 132,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 43,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Stellantis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Stellantis by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 29,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Stellantis alerts:

Stellantis Stock Performance

Shares of Stellantis stock opened at $13.03 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Stellantis has a 52 week low of $12.74 and a 52 week high of $29.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on STLA. Nomura Securities upgraded Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays cut shares of Stellantis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.44 price target (down previously from $27.30) on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Stellantis in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.50 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.34.

Read Our Latest Report on STLA

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis bought 2,982,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.35 per share, with a total value of $9,989,998.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 59,734,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,112,122.70. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stellantis Profile

(Free Report)

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.