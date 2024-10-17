ORG Partners LLC Has $67,000 Stock Position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

ORG Partners LLC lessened its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,504 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,366 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MPLX. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Mplx by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 16,637 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Mplx by 22.0% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 81,884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 14,782 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Mplx during the first quarter worth $799,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its position in Mplx by 1.0% in the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,385,733 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $99,151,000 after purchasing an additional 22,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Mplx by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 361,257 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,386,000 after buying an additional 104,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPLX opened at $44.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.26 and its 200-day moving average is $42.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.37. Mplx Lp has a fifty-two week low of $35.06 and a fifty-two week high of $45.24.

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.17. Mplx had a net margin of 35.95% and a return on equity of 32.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.65%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.63%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Mplx from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays raised their price target on Mplx from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Mplx from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Mplx from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

