ORG Partners LLC Has $77,000 Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

ORG Partners LLC cut its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 69.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRWD. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 1.5% in the second quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Saturna Capital Corp grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Saturna Capital Corp now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.8% during the second quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 3.7% in the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRWD stock opened at $306.24 on Thursday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $170.17 and a one year high of $398.33. The stock has a market cap of $74.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 577.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $273.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $308.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.73, for a total value of $1,173,285.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,521,111.43. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.73, for a total value of $1,173,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,521,111.43. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total transaction of $500,322.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,962 shares in the company, valued at $11,582,623.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,212 shares of company stock valued at $30,529,413. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $334.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.44.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

