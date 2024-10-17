ORG Partners LLC Invests $56,000 in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE)

ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETHE. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,194,000. Beck Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the second quarter worth $6,373,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the third quarter worth $2,695,000. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the second quarter valued at $1,699,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the third quarter valued at $1,096,000.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of ETHE opened at $22.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.50. Grayscale Ethereum Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.26 and a fifty-two week high of $36.28.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Company Profile

