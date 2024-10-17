ORG Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

ORG Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 82.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,385 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 107.5% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $20.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.79 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.72. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.52 and a 1 year high of $21.11.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 15.24% and a negative net margin of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.89%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently -268.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on NLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Annaly Capital Management from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NLY

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $1,002,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,280,003.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

(Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.