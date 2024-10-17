ORG Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

ORG Partners LLC reduced its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,372 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 221.5% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

KHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.55.

In other news, insider Cory Onell sold 4,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $146,736.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,182,920. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KHC opened at $35.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.17 and a 200-day moving average of $34.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.01. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $31.08 and a 1-year high of $38.96.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 7.30%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.87%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

