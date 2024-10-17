ORG Partners LLC Makes New $58,000 Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 337.3% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,668,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,639 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 849.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,192,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,086 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3,333.2% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 470,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 456,344 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,859,000. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 40.1% during the third quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 978,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,263,000 after buying an additional 280,000 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWR opened at $89.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $64.66 and a 1 year high of $90.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.29.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

