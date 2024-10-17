ORG Partners LLC Purchases New Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:GMAR)

ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:GMAR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter worth about $26,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Clear Point Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - March alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March Trading Up 0.2 %

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March stock opened at $36.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.24 and a 200-day moving average of $35.36. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March has a twelve month low of $31.04 and a twelve month high of $36.92.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (GMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. GMAR was launched on Mar 17, 2023 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:GMAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.