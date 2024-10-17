ORG Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 1,020 Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RDIV. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 577.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the second quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the second quarter worth about $243,000.

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

RDIV stock opened at $50.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.66. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 12 month low of $34.64 and a 12 month high of $50.90. The firm has a market cap of $858.01 million, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.95.

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (RDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Dividend Revenue-Weighted index. The fund selects the 60-highest-yielding stocks from the S&P 900 and weights them by revenue. RDIV was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

