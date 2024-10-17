ORG Partners LLC Reduces Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

ORG Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 94.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,290 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 202.4% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 95.8% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

GDX stock opened at $41.00 on Thursday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $25.67 and a 52-week high of $41.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.39. The stock has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.