ORG Partners LLC Reduces Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

ORG Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 322.7% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 5,633.3% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $288.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a PE ratio of 41.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $265.00 and a 52 week high of $413.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $299.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $326.36.

Insider Transactions at West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.22). West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $702.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $308,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,400. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

(Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.