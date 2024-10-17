ORG Partners LLC Sells 138 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

ORG Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,926,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,079,474,000 after purchasing an additional 588,701 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.5% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 21,703,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,915,196,000 after buying an additional 532,303 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,932,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,580,556,000 after acquiring an additional 533,792 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.5% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,821,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,088,155,000 after acquiring an additional 723,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,568,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $909,721,000 after acquiring an additional 216,062 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on CP. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.98 to $91.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.90.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $81.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12-month low of $68.92 and a 12-month high of $91.58.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.31. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.1373 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.31%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

