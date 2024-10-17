ORG Partners LLC Sells 171 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

ORG Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 46.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ROK shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $304.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $227.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.80.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $274.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $264.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.04. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $242.81 and a 52-week high of $312.76. The company has a market capitalization of $31.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.36.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.63. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 34.09%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.01 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

