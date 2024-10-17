ORG Partners LLC Sells 184 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

ORG Partners LLC cut its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 45.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AON. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in AON in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AON in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of AON by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $358.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $344.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $314.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $268.06 and a fifty-two week high of $363.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.92.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($0.15). AON had a return on equity of 252.81% and a net margin of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Aon plc will post 15.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. AON’s payout ratio is 21.58%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AON shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of AON from $312.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of AON from $338.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded AON from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $313.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on AON in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $394.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of AON from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $347.06.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

