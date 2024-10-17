ORG Partners LLC Sells 22,900 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

ORG Partners LLC trimmed its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 96.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,900 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BTI. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 153.7% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 4,526.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, City State Bank raised its position in British American Tobacco by 5,016.7% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. 21.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

BTI stock opened at $35.80 on Thursday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $39.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.94 and a 200-day moving average of $33.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BTI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered British American Tobacco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd.

View Our Latest Report on BTI

British American Tobacco Profile

(Free Report)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.