ORG Partners LLC Sells 259 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

ORG Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 50.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 699 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. William Allan Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. William Allan Corp now owns 4,896 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 105 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockline Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% during the second quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $294.21 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $263.14 and a 200 day moving average of $297.39. The firm has a market cap of $36.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.25. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $226.01 and a one year high of $516.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.22. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 42.59%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LULU shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.55.

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $260.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 89,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,379,720. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lululemon Athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald bought 4,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $260.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,379,720. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total transaction of $131,020.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,918.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

