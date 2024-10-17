ORG Partners LLC Sells 2,954 Shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN)

ORG Partners LLC cut its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN – Free Report) by 46.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,954 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPDN. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 4.7% during the third quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 54,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $282,000. Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $377,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 2.7% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 143,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 3,724 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDN stock opened at $11.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.92. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares has a 12 month low of $11.02 and a 12 month high of $15.57.

The Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares (SPDN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides daily inverse exposure to the S&P 500, a market-cap-weighted index of 500 US large-cap firms selected by the S&Ps index committee. SPDN was launched on Jun 8, 2016 and is managed by Direxion.

