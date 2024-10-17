ORG Partners LLC Sells 320 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

ORG Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $654,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 212.9% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 42,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 80,868 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 99,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,906,000 after acquiring an additional 12,328 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on D. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.40.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $60.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.88 and its 200 day moving average is $53.17. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $39.18 and a one year high of $60.72. The firm has a market cap of $50.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 11.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.63%.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.