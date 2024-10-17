ORG Partners LLC Sells 42 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

ORG Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $4,682,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,099 shares in the company, valued at $4,616,730. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.18, for a total value of $136,499.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,916,693.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $4,682,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,616,730. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,280 shares of company stock valued at $5,200,929. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $289.19 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $262.02 and a 200-day moving average of $241.56. The stock has a market cap of $62.32 billion, a PE ratio of 62.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.01 and a fifty-two week high of $289.36.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 59.41% and a net margin of 18.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Autodesk from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $286.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.95.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

