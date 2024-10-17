ORG Partners LLC Sells 464 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

ORG Partners LLC reduced its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 48.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 490 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 144,221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,283,000 after buying an additional 72,481 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 107.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 567,504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,814,000 after acquiring an additional 293,924 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 28,848 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the first quarter worth about $963,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 29.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $192.00 target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $188.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $202.00 to $194.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Drainage Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.14.

NYSE WMS opened at $156.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $151.59 and a 200 day moving average of $161.12. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $102.32 and a one year high of $184.27.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.08. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 43.60%. The firm had revenue of $815.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is currently 10.13%.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

