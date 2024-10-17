ORG Partners LLC Sells 502 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

ORG Partners LLC cut its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 68.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,230,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,720,704,000 after buying an additional 4,309,040 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.2% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,062,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $790,371,000 after acquiring an additional 122,676 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 127.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,792,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $720,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564,169 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,034,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $525,085,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 25.2% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,936,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $499,735,000 after purchasing an additional 389,380 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APD. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $308.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.24.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $326.71 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.82. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.24 and a 52 week high of $328.72.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 21.24%. On average, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

