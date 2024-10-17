ORG Partners LLC Sells 518 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

ORG Partners LLC lowered its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Gartner by 3.0% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 763 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 744 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Gartner by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,079 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Wallace Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Gartner by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 980 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in Gartner by 0.5% during the second quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,492,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Gartner

In other Gartner news, EVP Claire Herkes sold 478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total value of $241,872.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,905 shares in the company, valued at $963,949.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 12,082 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.84, for a total value of $6,099,476.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,143,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,228,502.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Claire Herkes sold 478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total value of $241,872.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,905 shares in the company, valued at $963,949.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,164 shares of company stock worth $32,601,014. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gartner Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $531.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The company has a market capitalization of $41.23 billion, a PE ratio of 52.95, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $497.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $466.86. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $323.61 and a twelve month high of $534.80.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.20. Gartner had a return on equity of 142.05% and a net margin of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IT. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Gartner from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Gartner from $510.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Gartner from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $532.86.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

