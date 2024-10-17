ORG Partners LLC Trims Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

ORG Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 85.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,165 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

EFA opened at $81.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.05. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.68 and a 1-year high of $84.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.