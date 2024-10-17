OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC trimmed its holdings in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,719 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Paces Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in OSI Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in OSI Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in OSI Systems by 48,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSI Systems Stock Performance

Shares of OSIS opened at $149.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $145.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.00. OSI Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $103.04 and a one year high of $158.69.

Insider Activity

OSI Systems ( NASDAQ:OSIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The technology company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.05. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The firm had revenue of $480.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OSI Systems news, Director Gerald M. Chizever sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total transaction of $415,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,175.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.92, for a total value of $2,898,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,523,062.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gerald M. Chizever sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total value of $415,230.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,175.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,107 shares of company stock worth $3,474,189. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OSIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on OSI Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.60.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

