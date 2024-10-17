Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ) Shares Acquired by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Free Report) by 181.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Sensible Money LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Price Performance

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF stock opened at $73.56 on Thursday. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $60.27 and a 12-month high of $74.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.82.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

