Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Acquired by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 200.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 300 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,936,910 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,227,278,000 after acquiring an additional 137,583 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 1,957,468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $279,996,000 after acquiring an additional 685,190 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in Paycom Software by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,069,104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,925,000 after purchasing an additional 92,049 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in Paycom Software by 14.5% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 626,646 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,709,000 after purchasing an additional 79,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Paycom Software by 1,011.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 581,964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,244,000 after purchasing an additional 529,591 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PAYC opened at $163.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $163.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.28. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.50 and a twelve month high of $275.67. The company has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.55% and a return on equity of 33.36%. The business had revenue of $437.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.19 million. Equities analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.27%.

In related news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 11,882 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.98, for a total value of $1,853,354.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 294,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,990,547.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 11,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.98, for a total value of $1,853,354.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 294,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,990,547.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.77, for a total transaction of $319,351.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,774,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,348,748.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,906 shares of company stock worth $11,669,140 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.17.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

