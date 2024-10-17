Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Sold by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC lessened its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 50.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 342 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAYC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,936,910 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,227,278,000 after acquiring an additional 137,583 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC increased its position in Paycom Software by 53.9% during the second quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 1,957,468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $279,996,000 after purchasing an additional 685,190 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in Paycom Software by 9.4% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,069,104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,925,000 after purchasing an additional 92,049 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 626,646 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,709,000 after purchasing an additional 79,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 1,011.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 581,964 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,244,000 after buying an additional 529,591 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $163.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $139.50 and a one year high of $275.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.28.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 26.55%. The company had revenue of $437.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.19 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is 18.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PAYC shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paycom Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.85, for a total transaction of $303,907.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,010,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,117,539.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Paycom Software news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 11,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.98, for a total value of $1,853,354.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 294,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,990,547.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.85, for a total transaction of $303,907.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,010,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,117,539.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,669,140. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

