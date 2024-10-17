Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,700 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 1.3% of Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.78.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $186.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.35 and a 52-week high of $201.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $427,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,171,900. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $3,757,123.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,759,651.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $427,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,171,900. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,355 shares of company stock worth $9,877,423. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.