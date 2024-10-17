Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$14.92 and traded as high as C$15.44. Peyto Exploration & Development shares last traded at C$15.21, with a volume of 952,847 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.60.

Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Down 0.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.92. The company has a market cap of C$2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.02.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.01). Peyto Exploration & Development had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 32.88%. The business had revenue of C$256.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$257.10 million.

Peyto Exploration & Development Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.68%. Peyto Exploration & Development’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Peyto Exploration & Development

In related news, Director Michael Macbean sold 30,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.86, for a total transaction of C$453,138.50. In other news, Director Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 23,500 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.00, for a total value of C$329,000.00. Also, Director Michael Macbean sold 30,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.86, for a total value of C$453,138.50. Insiders sold 240,240 shares of company stock valued at $3,496,683 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

Further Reading

