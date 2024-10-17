PFG Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

PFG Advisors increased its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. PFG Advisors owned approximately 0.13% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $3,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 253.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Williams & Novak LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Mendel Money Management grew its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 20,230 shares during the period. Finally, New Century Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $252,000.

Get Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VNLA opened at $49.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.61. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.79 and a fifty-two week high of $49.09.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Cuts Dividend

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.1981 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.