PFG Advisors Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

PFG Advisors reduced its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth $434,000. Destination Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 46,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,704,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth $373,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $181.62 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $174.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.63. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $133.34 and a 1 year high of $182.22. The company has a market capitalization of $60.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

