PFG Advisors Sells 978 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

PFG Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 24.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 978 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $2,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,583,000 after purchasing an additional 9,125 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 237.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 115,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,970,000 after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 9,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,620,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 224.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $904.94 on Thursday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $392.10 and a 1 year high of $959.64. The firm has a market cap of $44.05 billion, a PE ratio of 107.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $899.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $805.38.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 21.70%. The firm had revenue of $507.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen raised Monolithic Power Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $994.00 price target (up from $918.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $959.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 728 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.39, for a total value of $566,667.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,955,513.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 9,614 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $831.58, for a total transaction of $7,994,810.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 868,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,912,892.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.39, for a total transaction of $566,667.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,955,513.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,535 shares of company stock valued at $51,396,728. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

